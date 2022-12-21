Chelsea report: Blues edge out Newcastle in race for Brazilian wonderkid
Vasco de Gama teenager Andrey Santos is set to be the next prospect to join the Stamford Bridge club
Chelsea will win the race to sign Vasco de Gama prospect Andrey Santos, according to reports, beating Newcastle United to his signature.
The 18-year-old has attracted admiring glances from Europe since breaking into the first team with the Rio de Janeiro club in Brazil’s second tier.
Santos made 36 appearances for Vasco in the 2022 season, where they won promotion back to the top flight, despite only turning 18 in May.
Talksport (opens in new tab)reports that Chelsea have come out on top in a battle for his signature that has involved several Premier League sides, Newcastle among them.
Santos is ready to join the Stamford Bridge club, continuing their recent policy of hoovering up young talent.
A holding midfielder with an eye for goal, Santos scored eight times for Vasco last season as they finished third.
The Brazil Under-20 prospect will join fellow teenagers like Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchinson, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei in joining the Blues this season.
Chelsea return to Premier League action on 27 December when they host Bournemouth.
Graham Potter’s side have started the season slowly and sit eighth in the standings, 16 points behind leaders Arsenal.
More Chelsea stories
Chelsea are on red alert amid reports that Juventus could try to prise Mason Mount (opens in new tab) away from Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are one of three Premier League clubs (opens in new tab) looking to sign Josko Gvardiol, who has starred for Croatia at World Cup 2022.
And long-time transfer target Declan Rice has admitted he is open to a move away from West Ham (opens in new tab) next summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.