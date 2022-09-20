Chelsea report: Blues to battle Arsenal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Chelsea have entered the race for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, say reports, after Arsenal failed in their deadline day efforts to sign the Brazilian.

The Gunners had three bids knocked back on the final day of business as they pushed for the 24-year-old.

Luiz is in the final year of his contract at Villa Park and the Birmingham club therefore risk losing him for free next summer, but they resisted the temptation to cash in.

Todd Boehly has made a big impact in the transfer market since taking charge at Chelsea. (Image credit: Getty)

Now the Birmingham Mail (opens in new tab) reports that Chelsea could enter the equation in the January transfer window.

Villa wanted £40 million for the Brazil international over the summer, but he will be able to make pre-contract agreements with other clubs from the turn of the year.

The Blues could try and bring him in mid-season on a cut-price deal as they look to rejuvenate their midfield, with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante both the wrong side of 30.

The Italian playmaker is in the final year of his Stamford Bridge deal and was linked with a move to Barcelona (opens in new tab) recently, while Chelsea are closing in on appointing a new sporting director. (opens in new tab)

Raheem Sterling was among Chelsea's new signings this summer. (Image credit: Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The west London club were very active in the transfer market over the summer, spending more than £250 million on new players, the highest figure in Europe.

The new arrivals included Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella, but manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked early in the season after a sluggish start.

Graham Potter has since taken charge and will be looking to shape the team in his image after an impressive spell with Brighton.

