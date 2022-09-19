Chelsea report: Barcelona eye future free agent Jorginho as Sergio Busquets successor

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is among the players being considered by Barcelona as a potential successor to Sergio Busquets, say reports.

The Italy international is in the final year of his contract and will be available on a free next summer if he doesn’t sign an extension.

The situation has caught the attention of Barcelona, according to The Mirror (opens in new tab), as the Spanish giants look for an heir to their midfield pivot.

Busquets is also out of contract at the end of the season, and he turns 35 next July.

Sergio Busquets is out of contract at the end of the season. (Image credit: Getty)

Jorginho, 30, is seen as a suitable replacement at Camp Nou and the potential low cost of the deal would be a major added bonus for the Catalans as they battle big financial problems.

It has been a tumultuous start to the season at Stamford Bridge, as more than £250 million worth of new players was signed, only for boss Thomas Tuchel to be dismissed after losing his opening game in the Champions League to Dinamo Zagreb.

Graham Potter was appointed in his place and it remains to be seen what kind of role Jorginho will have under the former Brighton manager.

The Italian played the full 90 minutes in Potter’s only game in charge so far, a 1-1 draw with Salzburg last week.

Graham Potter will be hoping to make a fast start as Chelsea manager. (Image credit: Getty)

Jorginho has featured in every game so far this season for the Blues, and scored from the penalty spot in their opening day 1-0 win over Everton.

The playmaker, who played a key role in Italy’s run to Euro 2020 glory last year, has been in west London since joining from Napoli in 2018.

He has made 196 appearances and scored 27 goals in that time, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Jorginho is valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

