Chelsea send Chalobah and Marin out on loan

Chalobah, who had a temporary spell with Burnley this term, has dropped down a division to join Championship outfit Reading.

Marin, meanwhile, has ventured to Belgium to link up with Pro League champions Anderlecht, having been at Fiorentina before the turn of the year, featuring in four matches exclusively in the UEFA Europa League.

The versatile Chalobah, who can operate in defence or midfield, has also spent time at Watford, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

He is a product of Chelsea's academy, but the England Under-21 international yet to make his first-team debut for the club.

Marin, 25, moved to Stamford Bridge from Werder Bremen in 2012, but has featured in just six Premier League games.