Chelsea tie up deal for Brazilian starlet compared to Lionel Messi: report

By
published

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a young Brazilian sensation who has been compared to Lionel Messi

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates victory over Manchester United in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a Brazilian sensation who has been compared to Lionel Messi.

Despite their huge spending on transfers since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022, the Blues are expected to invest heavily again this summer as Mauricio Pochettino seeks the right balance for his second season in charge.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.