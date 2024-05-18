Chelsea tie up deal for Brazilian starlet compared to Lionel Messi: report

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a Brazilian sensation who has been compared to Lionel Messi.

Despite their huge spending on transfers since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022, the Blues are expected to invest heavily again this summer as Mauricio Pochettino seeks the right balance for his second season in charge.

One player who has been persistently linked with Chelsea is 17-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao Willian, who is nicknamed "Messinho" (little Messi) due to his supposed smiliar playing style to the Argentine great.

Estevao Willian celebrates a goal for Palmeiras against Uruguayan side Liverpool in the Copa Libertadores in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent reports claimed Chelsea were in "daily talks" with Palmeiras over a deal for the talented teenager, with Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City also understood to be interested.

According to ESPN, the Blues have fought off competition from all of those clubs to tie up a transfer for Estevao Willian.

The deal would see Chelsea pay €34 million (just over £29m), although that fee could rise to €67m (£57.4m) with performance-related add-ons.

However, Brexit rules mean English clubs cannot bring in new players until they are 18 and that means Estevao Willian would arrive in the summer of 2025.

The winger only turned 17 in April, but is already considered one of Brazil's biggest talents and has been impressing for Palmeiras since making his debut as a 16-year-old last December.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is no surprise if Chelsea have agreed a deal for Estevao Willian, having reportedly been in "daily talks" with Palmeiras over his signing. He looks an exciting prospect, but the fact that he has to stay in Brazil until the age of 18 is probably positive for his development.

