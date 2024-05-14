Chelsea identify Barcelona defender as summer replacement for Thiago Silva: report

Chelsea have identified a potential defensive reinforcement to replace Thiago Silva this summer.

The 39-year-old announced his intentions to leave the club at the end of the season and will join his home club Fluminese on a two-year deal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are on the cusp of qualifying for Europe next season and look likely to once again strengthen in the summer.

WATCH | The GENIUS Way Chelsea Just Beat Tottenham

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Barcelona's Ronald Araujo.

The struggle remains that the Spanish giants will play UEFA Champions League football next season, whereas the Blues will not after a poor start to the campaign.

Araujo, 25, is under contract until 2026 at the Nou Camp and has a €100 million (£85.6m) price tag on his head.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having joined the club in 2018, the Uruguay international has always stated how he is happy in Barcelona but admitted the decision over his future will always rely on La Blaugrana's needs.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. (Image credit: PA)

“My future depends on the club,” he said earlier this year. “Everyone knows I’m very happy here at Barca. And I’m very grateful to Xavi.

“We are very happy with the qualification, we played a great game at home. The support of our fans was very key from the first minute.”

Manchester United are unlikely to want to spend such a fee on Araujo given INEOS' transfer approach, but with Raphael Varane set to leave, the door is firmly open for a new centre-back to arrive.

Other targets include Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo could prove cheaper options but Araujo's experience would be a huge boost for Erik ten Hag next season.

More Manchester United stories

Juan Mata: I spent a season on the Manchester United bench because I believed in Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United report: Fee confirmed for Michael Olise deal, ahead of summer move



Casemiro slammed by Gary Neville for error in Manchester United loss vs Arsenal