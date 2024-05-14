Chelsea sell training ground to get around financial problems: report
A former football finance advisor has revealed how Chelsea have reported the sale of their Cobham Training Ground
Chelsea may have got creative in their efforts to get around Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) before the season ends, according to reports.
The Blues have been the biggest-spending club in the world in recent years, splashing out more than €1 billion on transfer fees since Todd Boehly took the reins in 2022.
That astonishing outlay hasn’t led to success, however, with the Blues finishing last season 12th in the Premier League and now sitting seventh with two games to go in 2023/24. In March, Chelsea reported a £90 million pre-tax loss for the year ending June 2023, after a £121.4m loss in the previous financial year.
🚨EXCLUSIVE: Is this why Chelsea have told Ornstein they no longer need to sell before 30 June 2024? 🚨Chelsea have now attempted to sell (or have actually sold) their Cobham Training Ground to themselves (ie intra-group). Their lawyers applied to register this dealing in… pic.twitter.com/wQez9X0qiMMay 12, 2024
That raised questions about how the club would remain in line with Premier League and UEFA financial rules, after a season in which Everton and Nottingham Forest suffered points deductions for breaches of PSR.
Now Manchester City’s former financial advisor Stefan Borson has reported that Chelsea “have attempted to sell (or have actually sold) their Cobham Training Ground to themselves (ie intra-group.)”
“Their lawyers applied to register this dealing in early February (after the window creaked shut),” he explained on X (formerly Twitter).
“So Chelsea's 23/24 PSR confidence appears to be based on this intra-group accounting profit to outweigh the expected £200m+ operating loss.”
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Borson posted an application enquiry made in February and raised a few questions alongside it.
He wrote: “Has it been approved by the PL? Is there really over £100m-150m FMV profit to be had from Cobham? And was the property validly held anyway because Chelsea Training Ground Limited was dissolved in 2015 giving rise to a potential bona vacantia issue? Other sales too?”
The report comes after David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that Chelsea were “confident” of not having to make further sales before June 30 to avoid PSR breaches for 2023/24.
Borson posed the question: “Is this why Chelsea have told Ornstein they no longer need to sell before 30 June 2024?”
Chelsea face Brighton away on Wednesday before completing their season at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.
More Chelsea stories
'There wasn’t much communication': Juan Mata opens up on his dramatic Chelsea exit
Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel ignites rumours over potential
Premier League move Arsenal could make Brazilian wonderkid their first summer signing: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo was launched in 1994 on the back of a World Cup that England hadn’t even qualified for. It was an act of madness… but it somehow worked out. Our mission is to offer our intelligent, international audience access to the game’s biggest names, insightful analysis... and a bit of a giggle. We unashamedly love this game and we hope that our coverage reflects that.