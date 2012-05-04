Chelsea train without Luiz and Cahill

Chelsea trained for Saturday's FA Cup final against Liverpool without defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill, who both have hamstring injuries and are in a race to get fit for the Champions League final on May 19.

Liverpool winger Stewart Downing was a 12-year-old Middlesbrough fan at Wembley in 1997 when Chelsea's interim coach Roberto Di Matteo put the Blues ahead after just 42 seconds in a 2-0 Cup final win for Chelsea against 'Boro.

"It was my first ever visit to Wembley. It was a good day but with bad memories," he told the Liverpool website.

"I might remind him of what he did to me in 1997 if we win, but there's a lot of hard work to be done first. It's a different Chelsea now. But we're really confident we can get a result."

Micah Richards says league leaders Manchester City will have to be at their best at fifth-placed Newcastle United on Sunday.

"In some ways it was easier when we were chasing [Manchester] United because at one point, we were down and out in many respects," the defender told the club website.

"We had nothing to lose and the pressure was off, but now we have two must-win games starting on Sunday at Newcastle."

Injured striker Danny Welbeck and defender Jonny Evans are set to miss Manchester United's home game against Swansea City on Sunday.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson hoped Welbeck, injured in Monday's Manchester derby between the top two teams, would be back for the final game against Sunderland.

Tottenham Hotspur should be at full strength for the visit to Aston Villa on Sunday with manager Harry Redknapp hopeful Scott Parker will be available after an Achilles injury that meant he missed the win at Bolton Wanderers in midweek.

Right-back Kyle Walker, the young player of the year, has a broken toe which requires injections but Redknapp said he would be fit. Club captain Ledley King has been struggling with a knee problem but should be in the squad.

Spurs are in fourth spot a point behind Arsenal.

Aston Villa have disciplined three players following an incident outside a nightclub late on Monday after the team's annual awards ceremony.

Defender James Collins and midfielders Fabian Delph and Chris Herd apologised in a statement. Delph is already out of action with an ankle injury.

Villa are 15th in the league, three points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play.