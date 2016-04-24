Chelsea want Leicester to win the Premier League - Hazard

Eden Hazard says Chelsea's players would rather see Leicester City win the Premier League than rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea are set to have a major influence on the next destination of the title they won last term, despite turning in a mediocre campaign as champions.

Spurs travel to Stamford Bridge next weekend, before Claudio Ranieri's side are the visitors on the final day of the season.

And Hazard says the Blues will be going full pelt to prevent Mauricio Pochettino's side overhauling Leicester's lead at the top.

"We don't want Tottenham to win the Premier League - the fans, the club and the players," Hazard told Chelsea's official website.

"In football you never know, we hope for Leicester because they deserve to be champions but we will see.

"We have a big game next week against Tottenham and if we can beat them it will be good."

Hazard scored his first Premier League goals of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win at AFC Bournemouth, as a miserable season for him personally, as well as the club, winds down.

"It's been a while so I'm happy," Hazard said. "I've worked hard in the last month to be fit, I'm happy to be playing again and to be on the scoresheet. It's good for me and the club.

"They [the players] are with me and I like the support I have. It's important to feel that you are in a good team with good guys.

"We didn't play well this season, everybody knows that. But now we have four games left to play and enjoy."