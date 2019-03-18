Chelsea willing to give up £100m to stop Eden Hazard joining Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid have looked on course to finally land long-term target Eden Hazard off Chelsea this summer – but now it seems a major stumbling block stands in their way.

The west Londoners may now refuse to let their star talent go this summer, whatever the cost. In fact, so determined are they to hang on to the Belgium international that they may even be prepared to let him go on a free when his contract expires in 2020.

Chelsea are expected to receive at least £100 million for Hazard if the deal goes through this summer, but the club are facing a two-window transfer ban, meaning that they could not replace the forward until the summer of 2020.

With manager Maurizio Sarri’s job on the line, and qualification for next season’s Champions League in serious doubt, the Blues are keen to ensure they remain one of the Premier League’s top sides when they come out of the UEFA-imposed transfer ban next year.

Now the Express reports that the club will refuse Real Madrid’s move for Hazard this summer.

While Los Blancos have had a disappointing season themselves, returning manager Zinedine Zidane has been promised money for an overhaul of the squad, and Hazard is one of his top targets.

Hazard himself appears keen on the move, and has so far refused to sign a new contract – thought to be worth over £300,000 a week – at Stamford Bridge. If Chelsea are intent on holding on to their star talent, they may be going up against both the financial might of Real Madrid and the wishes of Hazard himself.

