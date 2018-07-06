Chelsea youth prospect Panzo joins Monaco

Monaco have agreed a permanent deal to sign defender Jonathan Panzo, who helped Chelsea youth team win the National Under-18s Premier League.

Highly rated as a left-back or central defender, Panzo joined Chelsea at the age of nine and captained England at under-16 level before winning the Under-17 World Cup with the Three Lions in 2017.

The 17-year-old was part of the double-winning Chelsea under-18s team in 2017-18 and was linked with moves to Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Valencia before Monaco made a bid believed to be in the region of £2.5 million.

A statement on the official Chelsea website said: "We thank Jonathan for his service and wish him the very best of luck for the next stage of his career."