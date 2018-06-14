Chelsea's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full
Chelsea welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on August 18 and face Manchester United just three weeks before the end of term.
Chelsea open their 2018-19 Premier League campaign against Huddersfield Town before hosting London rivals Arsenal.
Antonio Conte's squad will hope for better fortunes when they visit Newcastle United on September 25, having lost 3-0 at St James' Park on the final day of last season.
The FA Cup holders welcome back former boss Jose Mourinho when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on October 20, with the return fixture not until April the following year.
Chelsea make the short trip to Watford on December 26 before beginning 2019 with a home fixture against Southampton.
They head to reigning league champions Manchester City and host local rivals Tottenham in February, with their campaign concluding with an away game at Leicester City.
And here's what those first five games look like... June 14, 2018
Chelsea's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea: 11/08/2018
Chelsea v Arsenal: 18/08/2018
Newcastle United v Chelsea: 25/08/2018
Chelsea v Bournemouth: 01/09/2018
Chelsea v Cardiff City: 15/09/2018
West Ham v Chelsea: 22/09/2018
Chelsea v Liverpool: 29/09/2018
Southampton v Chelsea: 06/10/2018
Chelsea v Manchester United: 20/10/2018
Burnley v Chelsea: 27/10/2018
Chelsea v Crystal Palace: 03/11/2018
Chelsea v Everton: 10/11/2018
Tottenham v Chelsea: 24/11/2018
Chelsea v Fulham: 01/12/2018
Wolves v Chelsea: 04/12/2018
Chelsea v Manchester City: 08/12/2018
Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea: 15/12/2018
Chelsea v Leicester City: 22/12/2018
Watford v Chelsea: 26/12/2018
Crystal Palace v Chelsea: 29/12/2018
Chelsea v Southampton: 01/01/2019
Chelsea v Newcastle United: 12/01/2019
Arsenal v Chelsea: 19/01/2019
Bournemouth v Chelsea: 29/01/2019
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town: 02/02/2019
Manchester City v Chelsea: 09/02/2019
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion: 23/02/2019
Chelsea v Tottenham: 27/02/2019
Fulham v Chelsea: 02/03/2019
Chelsea v Wolves: 09/03/2019
Everton v Chelsea: 16/03/2019
Cardiff City v Chelsea: 30/03/2019
Chelsea v West Ham: 06/04/2019
Liverpool v Chelsea: 13/04/2019
Chelsea v Burnley: 20/04/2019
Manchester United v Chelsea: 27/04/2019
Chelsea v Watford: 04/05/2019
Leicester City v Chelsea: 12/05/2019
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.