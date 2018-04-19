Chelsea's Alonso gets three-game ban for Long challenge

Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's next three matches, including the FA Cup semi-final, after being found guilty of violent conduct in the 3-2 win over Southampton.

The Spain international appeared to stand on Shane Long's calf during the Premier League clash at St. Mary's Stadium last Saturday, in which the visitors came from 2-0 down to claim the win.

He will miss Thursday's league game with Burnley at Turf Moor and the trip to Swansea City on April 28, as well as the cup meeting with Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

"Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's next three matches after an Independent Regulatory Commission ruled he had committed an act of violent conduct against Southampton's Shane Long," an FA statement confirmed.

"Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive, however, this was rejected following Wednesday's hearing.

"The incident, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, occurred in the 43rd minute of Saturday's game."

Saints boss Mark Hughes described Alonso's challenge as "poor" and was frustrated that referee Mike Dean and his assistants failed to see it.

The 27-year-old has been one of Chelsea's more consistent performers this season and was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on Wednesday.

Emerson Palmieri, who has made just three appearances since signing from Roma for an initial €20million fee in January, is expected to replace Alonso.