Chelsea's fighting spirit pleases Conte

Antonio Conte was delighted with Chelsea's fighting spirit as they battled to a second 2-1 victory of the Premier League campaign against Watford.

An Etienne Capoue strike left the visitors behind after an hour of play at Vicarage Road on Saturday, but Michy Batshuayi and Diego Costa ensured all three points for Conte's men in the final 10 minutes.

The 2-1 win mirrored Chelsea's result against West Ham on the opening weekend, and Conte was pleased with his side's commitment as they scored late to snatch another win.

"I feel good because I saw the right commitment, the right spirit from my team," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"This game wasn't easy because we were 1-0 down. I'm pleased to see the reaction from my players and this win is very important for us as it gives everyone confidence.

"It is wrong to come to Watford and to think it’s very simple to win. In the first half I saw a good balance between the teams. I think we showed a great intensity in the second half and we pushed them a lot.

"We must understand that we have to fight together and today is another game that we won at the end so it’s very important."