Chelsea's Hector joins Frankfurt on loan

Michael Hector has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The Jamaica international joined Chelsea from Reading in September and was immediately loaned back for the season at the Championship side.

On Sunday it was announced the 24-year-old defender had moved to Frankfurt on a temporary basis as he looks to gain further first-team experience.

"Frankfurt is a cool city, the first impressions are very good," he told the club's official website. "I am very excited about the new job and I cannot wait., I hope for a successful time here."

Sporting director Bruno Hubner added: "With Michael Hector we have the player type we were looking for.

"He is athletic, tall and strong in the air. He also has a lot of development potential. It's great that we managed to steer a player from England to Germany in times like this.

"Normally it's vice versa. It's nice that Michael Hector has decided to join us."