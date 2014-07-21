Chelsea's Salah spared military service

Reports over the weekend suggested the winger may have to return to his homeland as his registration for an education programme had been rescinded by the Minister of Higher Education in Egypt.

Without a place on the education programme, the 22-year-old would be unable to travel abroad and, if ordered to return to Egypt, he would have to remain there for between 12 months to three years.

But Perform understands that Salah has been informed that he will not have to report for military service and Chelsea confirmed that he travelled to Austria with his team-mates on Monday as part of the club's pre-season training schedule.

Egypt international Salah joined the London club from Basel in January and made 13 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side last season.

He was on the scoresheet in a 3-2 friendly victory over League Two club AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.