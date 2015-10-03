Chelsea's worst start in 37 years sealed by Southampton defeat

Chelsea's 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Southampton on Saturday left the defending Premier League champions on their lowest top-flight points total after eight games since the 1978-79 season.

That damning statistic is just one of many that make grim reading for Jose Mourinho:

- Southampton became the first team to score three or more goals at Stamford Bridge against a Jose Mourinho team in the Premier League.

- Chelsea have conceded at least two goals in seven of their eight Premier League games this season (the other game was a 2-0 win against Arsenal).

- Chelsea have conceded as many goals in their last four PL home games (seven) as they had in the previous 17 at Stamford Bridge.

- Chelsea have eight points from eight games. No team has ever finished higher than fifth in the Premier League after starting like this. The average finishing position from this start is 14th.

- This is Chelsea’s lowest points total after eight games in a top-flight season since 1978-79 (four points), when the two-points for a win rule was operating. Chelsea were relegated in this season.

- Only Sunderland (18) have conceded more Premier League goals than Chelsea this season.

- This was only Jose Mourinho’s seventh home league defeat as a football manager. It equals his worst result (Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona in December 2011).

- Jose Mourinho has lost five of his last 10 Premier League games. Before that he'd lost only five of the previous 59.

- Chelsea did not have a shot in the second half until the 77th minute.

- Chelsea have picked up six bookings for simulation since the start of last season, twice as many as any other Premier League side.