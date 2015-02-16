Cheltenham appoint Milton and Elliott

Buckle left Cheltenham on Friday after less than three months in charge - winning just one of 13 matches after taking over from long-serving manager Mark Yates in late November.

Caretaker boss Milton and former defender Elliott oversaw Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Bury but chairman Paul Baker explained there were signs for positivity in the loss.

"The difference at Whaddon Road on Saturday was like chalk and cheese when compared to the previous home game," he told the club's official website.

"The fans were absolutely fantastic and I would like to thank them because it didn't feel like a loss."