Chester hits out at frustrating Ben Arfa

James Chester has hit out at former Hull City loanee Hatem Ben Arfa for failing to have the right attitude in their relegation fight.

Ben Arfa moved to the KC Stadium in August as Steve Bruce looked to give his side more attacking guile, but the Newcastle United man failed to fire in his nine appearances.

He subsequently left the club in December as his season-long deal was cut short, and Chester says the Frenchman's attitude caused a lot of frustration within Hull's squad.

"I think maybe the most disappointing thing was Ben Arfa," said the former Manchester United defender. "He showed an awful lot of ability in training, but you just wanted to bang your head against a wall.

"The ability he showed in training is the ability that only certain players have. He could turn a game on its head and get you a goal from nothing. That signing, you could see why the gaffer brought him here.

"I'm not sure his attitude was to the level of everyone else, so that was frustrating because he would have been the player that if you were struggling to get the goals, he could have got them against Burnley.

"He could have used a bit of magic and scored us a goal but again, you just wanted to bang your head against a wall.

"It's the least you expect, for someone to run around, and the most frustrating thing for us was that you could see the ability that he had.

"For him to not really want to use it to his full potential - he's better than many of our players here so, it was more frustration."