Chesterfield's Evatt 'attacked' by opposition fans

Chesterfield captain Ian Evatt claimed he was "punched, kicked and spat on" by opposition supporters in the aftermath of Sunday's League One semi-final play-off loss at Preston North End.

Simon Grayson's Preston were 3-0 victors at Deepdale to secure a 4-0 aggregate triumph, and several home fans rushed onto the pitch at the full-time whistle to celebrate reaching Wembley.

However, the victory has been marred by Evatt's allegations that he was targeted by some of the invaders, with Chesterfield confirming on Twitter that the former Blackpool man has given a statement to the police.

"To be attacked on a football pitch and fear for your safety is an absolute disgrace I was punched kicked and spat on several times #disgrace," Evatt wrote on Twitter.

"Sky Sports have given clear video footage to police and I hope those responsible are locked up."