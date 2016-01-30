Chicharito scores twice as Leverkusen rolls against Hannover

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is picking up where he left off.

After seeing a five-game scoring streak snapped as Bayer Leverkusen returned from the Bundesliga's winter hiatus against Hoffenheim last weekend, Hernandez got back on track with two goals in a 3-0 win over Hannover on Saturday.

The Mexico international now has 21 goals through 24 matches in all competitions since joining Leverkusen from Manchester United over the summer.

With Leverkusen up 1-0 on a Stefan Kiessling strike Saturday, Hernandez doubled the advantage with a 63rd-minute penalty. He then capped the scoring in the 87th minute after being set up by Kevin Kampl.

Leverkusen returns to the field with a match against league-leading Bayern Munich on Feb. 6.