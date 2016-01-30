Chicharito scores twice as Leverkusen rolls against Hannover
The Mexican striker continued his fine form with his first two goals since the Bundesliga's winter break.
Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is picking up where he left off.
After seeing a five-game scoring streak snapped as Bayer Leverkusen returned from the Bundesliga's winter hiatus against Hoffenheim last weekend, Hernandez got back on track with two goals in a 3-0 win over Hannover on Saturday.
The Mexico international now has 21 goals through 24 matches in all competitions since joining Leverkusen from Manchester United over the summer.
With Leverkusen up 1-0 on a Stefan Kiessling strike Saturday, Hernandez doubled the advantage with a 63rd-minute penalty. He then capped the scoring in the 87th minute after being set up by Kevin Kampl.
Leverkusen returns to the field with a match against league-leading Bayern Munich on Feb. 6.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.