Chiefs avoid Sundowns and Pitso's Al Ahly in Caf CL group stages

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly all learnt their Caf Champions League group stage opponents after the draw was conducted in Cairo on Friday.

Chiefs, who have qualified for the forup stages for the very first time, could have potentially been draw in a group of death alongside local rivals Downs and the defending champions Al Ahly after the pots were released on Thursday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys, who beat Cameroon's PWD Bamenda and Angola's Primeiro de Agosto in the two preliminary rounds, though would have been relieved to have missed the two giants of the African game, but they were not given an easy draw after being placed alongside Angola's Petro Altelico, Guinea's Horoya and Morocco's Wydad Athletic in Group C.

Meanwhile, Sundowns making their sixth successive appearance in the competition, were drawn against Cr Belouizdad of Algeria, Al Hilal of Sudan and TP Mazembe of DR Congo after cruising past Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy in the preliminary rounds after being exempted from the first preliminary round by virtue of their success in recent seasons.

Mosimane’s Al Ahly will be looking to defend their crown and will face El Merreikh (Sudan), Simba (Tanzania) and AS Vita (DR Congo) in the group stages.

Full draw:

Group A: El Merreikh (Sudan), Simba (Tanzania), AS Vita (DR Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt)

Group B: CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Al Hilal (Sudan), Mamelodi Sundowns, TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Group C: Kaizer Chiefs, Petro Atletico (Angola), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad (Morocco)

Group D: Teungueth (Senegal), MC Alger (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt), Esperance (Tunisia)