Chiefs drop points at Baroka

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to share the spoils with Baroka FC after playing out to a 1-1 draw in the DStv Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday.

Gavin Hunt kept his faith in the team that drew 2-2 with Guinea side Horoya on Saturday, with one change in the squad as Samir Nurkovic came in for Happy Mashiane.

Amakhosi started the first half off brightly and taught they should've been awarded a penalty in the 10th minute after Vusi Sibiya brought down Nurkovic inside the box, but the referee waved away the appeals.

Bakgaga had their first real chance of the game on the half hour mark, but Goodman Mosele fired his first time volley wide of the target from the edge of the box.

Both teams pressed forward in search of the winning goal in the closing stages of the first half but chances were had to come by at each end of the field as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

The home side saw more possession of the ball in the second half and continued to pressurise the Amakhosi defence as they looked to take the lead in the match.

It was Chiefs who managed to break the deadlock in the 57th minute when Lebogang Manyama played a one-two with Khama Billiat before round the keeper and slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Baroka nearly levelled matters three minutes later but Gerald Phiri Jr hit his free kick just over the crossbar from just outside the box, while at the other end Bernard Parker saw his snap shot sail wide of the target in the 68th minute.

Hunt opted to bring on fresh leads in the 70th minute when he made a double change to bring on Lazarous Kambole and Happy Mashiane to replace Manyama and Ngcobo, respectively.

Itumeleng Khune kept his sides lead intact after 75 minutes of play when he produced an acrobatic one handed save to deny Tshediso Patjie's goal bound effort.

Bakgaga eventually levelled matters in the 80th minute when Evidence Makgopa poked his effort past Khune from close range to make it 1-1.

Amakhosi made their third change two minutes later in response to conceding a leveller as Nurkovic was taken off and replaced with Willard Katsande.

Billiat had a chance to secure all three points for his side in stoppage time but the Zimbabwean was denied by Masuluke, who pushed his effort away from dangers as they were forced to shared the spoils at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.