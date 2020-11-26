Chiefs jet out to Cameroon for Caf Champions League qulaifier

Kaizer Chiefs will have to quickly move past Tuesday night’s defeat against Swallows as they jet out to Cameroon to face PWD Bamenda in the first leg of their Caf Champions League qualifier.

Amakhosi suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Swallows on Tuesday evening as their tough start to the season continued.

Gavin Hunt, however, will be hoping that a change of scenery will help snap Chiefs out of their poor run of form.

According to reports Chiefs will fly out of South Africa on Thursday as the make their way to Limbe for the weekend’s CAF preliminary clash.

The clash will take place on Sunday afternoon as Chiefs look to take a step towards qualification for the group stages of the continental competition.

Should they beat Bamenda over the two legs, Chiefs will progress to the first round, where Angola side Primeiro de Agosto is already waiting.