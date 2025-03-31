FIFA’s revamped and expanded Club World Cup competition kicks off in just two-and-a-half months, yet there is still one slot in the tournament up for grabs.

This new format will see the competition pivot away from the six reigning continental champions appearing in a knock-out tournament to a 32-team contest that includes a group stage followed by knockout rounds.

The schedule had been set in December when the eight groups were drawn, but Mexican side Club Leon were expelled earlier this month after failing to meet FIFA’s mult-club ownership rules, due to dual ownership issues with Pachuca, who have also qualified for the tournament.

FIFA eye controversial play-off for final Club World Cup spot

Club America fans could see their team earn a late place in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club Leon had been drawn in Group D alongside Chelsea, Flamengo and Esperance Sportive de Tunisie, but a complaint from Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense against the Mexican side, owned by Grupa Pachuca, who also have a stake in Spanish team Real Oviedo, saw them expelled.

Attention has therefore turned to who will replace the Mexican side in the competition, although Club Leon have taken their case to the Court of Arbitration for Spot (Cas), as have Alajuelense, with both cases to be heard on April 23.

The winners of the tournament will bank $125million (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alajuelense, who have won the Costa Rican championship 30 times, believe they should replace Club Leon in the tournament based on their continental club ranking, plus the fact that they were knocked out of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League by Club Leon in the semi-finals.

However, Alajuelense’s pleas appear to be falling on deaf ears, as FIFA have confirmed that they are looking at a single play-off to determine the final spot, with the Costa Rican side not involved.

Instead, Major League Soccer side LAFC and Mexican side Club America have been mooted for a one-match showdown. LAFC lost the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League to Club Leon, while Club America are the highest-ranked team behind Club Leon in the confederation rankings that have not qualified.

This is despite both Mexico and the United States already having the maximum number of two sides in the tournament, as MLS duo Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami will be joined by Monterrey and Pachuca.

Former France stars Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud are now with LAFC

Should FIFA block clubs from these two nations from appearing, the highest-ranked team from outside the US or Mexico in the confederation would be Alajuelense.

LAFC feature a number of familiar faces for European fans, including Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud, with the winner of this potential playoff set to bank $9.55million in prize money for qualifying for the tournament. The winners of the tournament will earn an eye-watering $125million.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo going to play at the Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will not be present in the United States this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo won't be at the Club World Cup as it stands, since his team didn't make it.

This summer’s tournament will feature several of the world’s biggest teams and most famous players, with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami landing an additional ‘host spot’ to ensure the Argentinian superstar will be present and add an additional layer of star power.

What fans won’t see, however, is one last Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo showdown, as the Portuguese icon’s Al-Nassr side did not meet the qualification threshold which is based on their performances in continental club competitions over the past four seasons.

Instead, Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain and Ulsan HD FC are the Asian teams to qualify. But look out for transfer news in the run-up to the competition starting involving CR7…