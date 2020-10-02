Chiefs loan quartet back to Swallows FC

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that four players will join newly-promoted side Swallows FC on loan for their upcoming 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The Glamour Boys confirmed that Given Thibedi, Ayanda Rorwana, Itumeleng Shopane and Sizwe Twala will return to Swallows FC for another season-long loan deal.

The quartet helped the Dube Birds earn promotion to the South African top-flight last season after clinching the GladAfrica Championship on the final day of the season.

Thibedi, Rorwana, Shopane and Twala will now campaign with Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership for the coming season with Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt keep a close eye on their progression.