Chiefs move into the top eight after win over CT City

Kaizer Chiefs secured their second successive victory in the DStv Premiership following their 2-1 victory over Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Gavin Hunt made two changes to his side that beat AmaZulu on Wednesday as Darrel Matsheke is replaced in midfield by Kearyn Baccus, who returns from injury, while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo returns to the starting line up to replace Bernard Parker on the wing.

Amakhosi got off to the perfect start when they broke the deadlock as early as the sixth minute when Nkosingiphile Ngcobo found the back of the net with a superb outside foot strike from close range.

Thabo Nodada nearly levelled matter five minutes later when he unleashed a powerful half volley strike from just outside the box but Daniel Akpeyi was on hand to make the save.

The visitors then doubled their lead in the 19th minute when Happy Mashiane rounded Peter Leeuwenburgh to slot the ball into an empty net after he was put through on goal by Samir Nurkovic.

Siyabonga Ngezana almost extended Chiefs' lead even further in the 22nd minute after his cross-cum-shot brushed off the crossbar and out of play.

The Citizens had a chance to reduce the deficit four minutes later but Akpeyi made a good save with his legs to deny Mduduzi Mdantsane's attempt at goal.

City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize came close to finding the back of the net from a set piece but saw his header sail inches wide of the target.

Philani Zulu had an opportunity to make it 3-0 with four minutes left to play but the midfielder was unable to direct his effort on target as it sailed wide of goal.

Akpeyi was called into action in stoppage time when he was forced to make a low diving save to keep out Bradley Ralani's venomous strike from the edge of the area.

Amakhosi managed to hold on to their two goal lead over City as the game went into the half time break.

The home side came out the better side in the second half and had the first chance two minutes after the restart when Fagrie Lakay forced Akpeyi into making a great save to deny his shot from close range.

Hunt opted to make a double substitution on the hour mark as Mashiane and Ngcobo made way for Lebogang Manyama and Njabulo Blom respectively.

City, meanwhile, saw more possession of the ball after 68 minutes of play as they went in search of a goal with Lakay hitting the side netting with his attempt.

The home side came close to making it 2-1 in the 70th minute but Mdantsane's strike hit the frame of the goal after making space on the edge of the area to get his shot away.

Hunt then brought on fresh legs a minute later when he introduced Matsheke and Parker to replace Kearyn Baccus and Dumisani Zuma.

City eventually managed to pull a goal back in the 83rd minute when Lakay found the back off the net with a neat finish to make it 2-0.

Amakhosi made their final substitution two minutes later as Leonardo Castro came on to replace Nurković in attack.

Manyama had a chance to put the game to bed moments later but blazed his effort inches wide of the target, meanwhile, at the other end, Nodada cut inside before trying to curl his effort into the bottom corner but saw his strike brush past the post.

The Citizens had a late chance to level matters in stoppage time but Craig Maritn saw his shot hit the post before going out of play as Amakhosi held on to their lead to snatch all three points away from home.