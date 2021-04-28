Chiefs suffer shock defeat to Chippa

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to endure a 1-0 defeat to Chippa United in the DStv Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Gavin Hunt made two changes to the team that beat Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday as Dumisani Zuma came in to replace the injured Khama Billiat, while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo came back into the starting line-up to replace Reeve Frosler.

Amakhosi showed their intent early on and found the back of the net in the fourth minute but Zuma's goal was disallowed for offside.

Eric Mathoho had a chance to break the deadlock in the 21st minute but placed his header wide of goal after connecting with a Zuma corner before the Chiefs defender came to his sides rescue at the other end when he made a great tackle to deny Augustine Kwem, who was about to shoot from close range.

Chiefs and Chippa had a number of chances to take the lead in the first half but failed to make the most of it as the game went into the half time break level at 0-0.

The Chilli Boys produced the first chance of the second half and should've taken the lead but Kwem directed his header wide of the target.

At the other end, Chiefs had a chance of their own in the 55th minute but Bernard Parker's header sailed wide of goal.

Hunt opted to make a triple substitution five minutes later as Lazarous Kambole, Samir Nurkovic and Reeve Frosler was brought on for Manyama, Castro and Zuma, respectively.

The first shot on target in the game came in the 74th minute through Ngcobo but saw his shot saved by Ismail Watenga before Parker fired his effort high and wide of goal moments later.

Watenga came to his sides rescue in the 80th minute when he produced a low save to keep out Nurkovic's powerful effort from just outside the box.

The Chilli Boys then took the lead four minutes later when substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga lobbed the ball over Khune from just outside the area after capitalising on an error by Mathoho.

Amakhosi should have levelled matters on 90 minutes when Parker played an inviting ball into the area but Frédéric Nsabiyumva did well to clear the ball away from danger.

However, Chippa managed to hold of Chiefs until the final whistle to snatch all three points away from home.