Chiellini and Buffon hail 'humble' Dybala

Paulo Dybala's "remarkable" form has drawn high praise from iconic Juventus team-mates Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon.

Dybala, 22, joined Juventus from Palermo in June 2015 and has since developed into a key figure at the Serie A champions.

The attacker has already netted 12 goals in 20 Serie A appearances, while setting up eight more, and Chiellini has nothing but praise for his team-mate.

"Paulo is a humble and genuine guy who had no desire to steal the spotlight when he arrived," the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

"He got his head down and gave everything from day one to improve his own game and to help the team.

"We struggled as a group in the beginning but his and our performances in the last two months or so have been superb. From Paulo's point of view, it's remarkable what he has already achieved as a young player in his first season with Juventus.

"We could see how good he was last season when he faced us with Palermo. There's not much in the way of advice to give him to be honest besides keeping up his great form."

Buffon, meanwhile, has been equally impressed by the creative forward's performances so far this campaign.

"Last season you could already tell that he was an extraordinarily talented player," the goalkeeper added. "But for him to have replicated his form with Palermo at a club of the size and stature of Juventus is something that has perhaps taken a few people by surprise."