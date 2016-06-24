Chiellini concerned over Brexit 'domino effect'

Giorgio Chiellini admitted he is concerned by the domino effect of Brexit after the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union.

Despite polls indicating the UK would vote to remain in the EU, it was the leave camp that triumphed in a result that could have seismic ramifications.

The verdict has already had a damaging impact on financial markets, and Italy and Juventus defender Chiellini - who has a degree in economics - was asked about the vote ahead of the Euro 2016 last-16 clash with Spain.

"It's a story which shocked everyone this morning," he said at a media conference.

"Yesterday we went to sleep thinking that Britain would remain in the EU. Unfortunately that didn't happen, and I think the biggest concern is the domino effect that this choice could cause.

"I don't think it'll change the economy, the only concern is a referendum in other states. I'm sorry that, having worked hard to create Europe, this vote is a symbol of the discontent felt across Europe.

"We should come together, and look for a political solution for these problems.

"A referendum in Italy? I'm not convinced that Italy would support leaving Europe. When there's discontent you vote for change, even without definitive plans and I think that's what has happened in England.

"I've read so many things. It happened in such a short time and there's sorrow for Britain's exit from the European Union.

"Maybe it won't change much, but it's a bad signal from such an important nation."