Chiellini: I don't see Pirlo at Inter

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini does not anticipate Andrea Pirlo returning to Serie A with Inter but maintains the midfielder's international career is not necessarily over.

The 36-year-old was left out of Antonio Conte's squad for this month's friendlies with Belgium and Romania due to a lack of match action, having not featured for New York City since October 25.

With Pirlo's maiden MLS campaign over and his international future seemingly in doubt, rumours had surfaced regarding a potential spell at Inter ahead of Euro 2016 in June.

But Chiellini, a former Juventus team-mate, told Rai Sport: "I really can't see Andrea at Inter.

"I believe that Pirlo will come back to the Nazionale eventually although, as with others, we're going to have to get used to him leaving sooner or later.

"Certainly I think the same as [Juve general manager Giuseppe] Marotta: I do not see Andrea at Inter."

Italy qualified for Euro 2016 top of Group H without a defeat in 10 matches, with their new direction under Conte appearing to bode well ahead of his first tournament at international level.

And, going into Friday's friendly against the world's top ranked side in Brussels, Chiellini added: "This team has had a steady growth and it was important to achieve the qualification without too much difficulty.

"We know we can do well, we are experimenting with new solutions and we feel stronger than before.

"In Belgium it will be a key test for us. As well as the challenges in the spring against Spain and Germany. After these three games we will understand where our strengths lie. But I am sure Italy will be among the main sides [at the Euros]."