Chiellini: Juventus' champion qualities shone through

Giorgio Chiellini feels Juventus' "champion qualities" made the difference as they clinched a domestic double with Saturday's Coppa Itlaia win over AC Milan.

A single Alvaro Morata goal helped Juve to victory, making them the first side to win Serie A and the Coppa Italia in consecutive seasons.

Milan enjoyed the lion's share of the game's best chances in normal time, but Chiellini believes the champions' spirit got them over the line.

"We knew that it would be a difficult match," Chiellini told the official Juventus website.

"We didn't play a great game, but we kept our focus right until the final whistle, putting in a colossal effort to stay in the game and eventually showing our true champion qualities by applying the final blow late on.

"As always, it's a great feeling to win. This success boils down to our strength as a side and the fact that we've paid great attention to every step of our Coppa Italia campaign.

"We believed from the outset that we could go all the way in every competition this term and we've managed that on two out of three fronts."