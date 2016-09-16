Chiellini: Juventus not an entertaining team like Real Madrid

Fans should not expect Juventus to score as many goals as Real Madrid as their focus will always be on keeping things tight at the back, according to Giorgio Chiellini.

The Serie A champions were criticised for their defensive attitude in the scoreless Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday, with head coach Massimiliano Allegri opting to bench creative midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Chiellini has made it clear Juventus will never be a team that scores five or six goals a week.

"With all due respect, but Juventus are not Real Madrid or the AC Milan of Ronaldinho's days. They can win games 6-2 or 5-2. Juventus are not like that," Chiellini told reporters.

"We have to win 1-0 or 2-0. It's in the club's DNA. That does not mean we will not try to win 3-0, but we are a team that cannot concede a goal when we are ahead. We are not like Real and will never be like them. We have different characteristics.

"Atletico Madrid have not reached the top in Europe by winning games 5-0 or 6-0. You need balance."

Juventus are the clear favourites to win a sixth successive Serie A title, while they are also among the outsiders to win the Champions League, but Chiellini is adamant they are not getting carried away.

"There is a certain balance in the dressing room. We are perfectly aware of the difficulties in each game," he added.

"Everything seems very simple from the outside and that is why Allegri is right to be on top of everything. You could lose some of your sharpness if people are saying you have already won Serie A and are a Champions League contender. "