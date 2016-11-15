Chiellini: Juventus not getting carried away

Giorgio Chiellini has voiced his delight with Juventus' fine start to the 2016-17 campaign and is adamant they are not getting carried away regardless of their superb performances.

The reigning Serie A champions hold a four-point lead over second-placed Roma, while they are one win away from reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

"Top of the league, within touching distance of the Champions League last 16; overall I do not think we could have imagined that we would make a better start than that a few months ago," Chiellini told Jtv.

"We are well aware that there is still plenty of work to be done and we will only achieve our goals for the campaign by running the hard yards every day in training.

"Our strongest asset in the past few seasons has always been our ability to keep focused and maintain our intensity no matter what."

Juventus face Pescara at the weekend as Serie A returns after the international break and Chiellini, who will miss the match due to a hamstring injury, expects a difficult contest.

"International duty can be draining so often the first league fixture after the break is a difficult one to win," he added.

"Saturday's match against Pescara will be no different from that point of view."

"For the guys in Vinovo, like myself, we will take the opportunity to kick on with our respective recoveries.

"Personally, I am feeling good and I will be rejoining the group shortly."