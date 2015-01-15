Chievo sign Christiansen from Nordsjaelland
Chievo have completed the signing of midfielder Anders Christiansen from Danish club Nordsjaelland on a three-year contract.
The 24-year-old, who made his Denmark debut in a friendly defeat against Romania, sealed his switch to Serie A on Thursday and has the option of spending a fourth year with the Verona club.
He told Chievo's official website: "I am very happy to start this adventure to Chievo and cannot wait to meet my new team-mates.
"I'm excited by the idea of playing in a championship as difficult as Serie A, in an important team like Chievo."
Christiansen will be presented to the media at a press conference next Wednesday.
