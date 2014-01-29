Chievo sign Paredes on loan from Boca Juniors

Paredes, an attacking midfielder, has played 29 matches for the Argentine side since making his debut at the age of 16 and was expected to leave to continue his development in Europe.

The 19-year-old looked poised to join Roma on loan after Boca president Daniel Angelici confirmed he was heading to the Italian capital earlier this month, but Chievo have now agreed a deal for Paredes.

The Argentine arrives in Serie A on loan until the end of the season, with Chievo having the option to renew the deal.

"Chievo Verona announces that it has acquired on loan, with the right of renewal, Leandro Daniel Paredes," a club statement read.

"The footballer has remained in Argentina to carry out the practices related to obtaining a visa and will join the team after conclusion of the process."