Chile 1 El Salvador 0: Valdivia's goal enough for hosts

A dominant Chile recorded a 1-0 win over El Salvador in their only Copa America lead-up friendly.

Jorge Valdivia's 14th-minute goal was the match-winner at the Estadio Sausalito, where the hosts created most of the chances but failed to capitalise.

But the win will be a confidence boost for Jorge Sampaoli's men, who had lost three of their past four heading into Friday's clash.

In front of their home fans, Chile are among the favourites to win the Copa America – which they open with a clash against Ecuador on Thursday.

Sampaoli started a strong team against El Salvador, with Alexis Sanchez, Valdivia, Marcelo Diaz, Gary Medel and Eduardo Vargas all in the starting XI.

Juventus' Arturo Vidal and Barcelona's Claudio Bravo were the biggest names missing as they prepare for Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.

Chile made a good start in Vina del Mar, yet they were somewhat fortunate not to go behind.

A counter-attack led to a chance for Nelson Bonilla but he mishit his shot well over under heavy pressure in the eighth minute.

Despite that, the hosts looked the more likely to go ahead and they did just that in the 14th minute.

Sanchez fed Jean Beausejour through down the left and the Colo Colo man's cross found the impressive Valdivia, who finished neatly into the bottom corner.

Chile continues to threaten and Diaz fired wide from the edge of the area after a Sanchez pass in the 25th minute.

The hosts pushed for a second but were left frustrated, with Sanchez squandering a glorious chance four minutes after the break.

Valdivia found space on the right side of the area and chipped in a cross that the Arsenal star headed onto the crossbar from close range.

Sanchez was denied again in the 77th minute, this time seeing his 25-yard free-kick punched away by goalkeeper Luis Contreras.

El Salvador went down the other end and almost equalised against the run of play.

Arturo Alvarez cut inside from the right but he pulled his 20-yard left-footed shot wide of Johnny Herrera's left post.

Sanchez forced another save from Contreras late on and Mauricio Pinilla also missed a chance as Chile had to settle for a one-goal win.