Chile are not favourites against Brazil - Jefferson

Jefferson does not consider Copa America 2015 winners Chile to be favourites for their upcoming World Cup qualifying clash with Brazil.

Dunga's men suffered a quarter-final elimination at the hands of Paraguay in the Copa earlier this year, while hosts Chile went on to claim the trophy for the first time in their history.

The two nations meet in their first qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup on Thursday, but the goalkeeper feels either team could come away with the victory.

"I do not think [that Chile are favourites]. We are two great teams who respect one another and know how to play against each other," Jefferson told reporters.

"It's a huge game and anyone can win. Of course, Chile's confidence is high after winning the Copa America.

"They have great players, so we cannot focus on just one. They are a very strong team."

The keeper had started 12 out of 14 matches under Dunga before being forced to watch from the bench as the coach selected Marcelo Grohe between the posts in last month's friendly wins over Costa Rica and United States.

Although Jefferson is uncertain whether he remains the coach's first pick, he stated that he will agree with whatever is chosen.

"No one is absolutely sure [if they will start]. There is lots of competition and also respect," he added.

"I am prepared to return, but otherwise will respect the decision of Dunga."