Chile deserved vital win, says two-goal Vidal

Arturo Vidal believes Chile deserved their 2-1 win over Peru as they got their 2018 World Cup qualifying bid back on track.

After winning their opening two games, La Roja has tasted victory just once in seven matches prior to their clash with Peru on Tuesday.

However, Vidal - his country's one shining light in a difficult campaign - netted both goals and insists the South American champions are firing on all cylinders again.

"I'm happy because the team returned to winning ways, and this is deserved," he said afterwards. "Today was a good game.

"We went back to what we have done before, when we won two championships [2015, 2016 Copa Americas]. The team is very involved [in the qualification race] and we hope to reach the World Cup.

"[This win] is best enjoyed when things go well and people support us."