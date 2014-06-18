Chile fans storm Maracana press centre

Ahead of kick-off in the Group B clash in Rio, a large group of fans broke down a barrier outside the stadium and burst through checkpoints into the media area.

Temporary walls were brought down and glass doors smashed in the chaos before several fans were eventually led away by police.

More supporters were held by officials inside the press centre as members of the world's media watched on.

The incident will likely raise unwanted questions for FIFA and the competition's organising committee as to security at the World Cup venues.

Protests at the amount of money spent on the competition had already marred the build-up and the tournament itself, with many Brazilians unhappy at the lack of investment in local infrastructure.