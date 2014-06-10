Chile focused on Australia clash, says Pinilla

The Group A opponents meet in Cuiaba on the second day of the competition but both face an uphill task to qualify due to the presence of Spain and the Netherlands.

Realistically, Friday's meeting is a must-win encounter for both sides and Pinilla says all their focus is currently on Ange Postecoglou's men.

The Cagliari striker maintains Australia can cause a threat in the group but says they have not entertained the possibility of defeat.

"Australia are a team who are much improved. We'll play against them like they are our strongest rival," he said on Tuesday.

"Today we only talk about Australia. Then you will see what comes along. We do not think about losing to Australia.

"All we are looking for is to improve day by day and work out the details for Friday's game.

"Chile have gained respect for the work that we have done in recent years. In Europe, they speak well of us."