Chile Primera Division Wrap: Colo Colo bounce back

Colo Colo suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Universidad de Concepcion last week but bounced back with victory at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Sunday, albeit with some help from Universidad Chile defender Roberto Cereceda.

Hector Tapia's men made a swift counter-attacking move before Cereceda looped the ball over goalkeeper Johnny Herrera from outside the penalty area on the half-hour mark.

Colo Colo were forced to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men after striker Claudio Baeza received his marching orders for a second bookable offence, but the visitors held on for maximum points.

The six-time Clausura champions are seven points clear in the standings, despite Universidad Catolica's 3-1 win at home to Everton on Saturday.

Fernando Cordero and Dario Bottinelli set Catolica on their way with first-half goals at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo.

Everton forward Matias Donoso made things interesting in the 65th minute, netting his sixth goal of the season.

Catolica restored their two-goal lead, though, and put the result beyond doubt 13 minutes from time courtesy of defender Cristian Alvarez.

Third-placed O'Higgins missed the chance to move level on points with Catolica after they were beaten 2-1 by in-form Cobreloa, who have won three games in succession.

A 21st-minute own goal from Benjamin Vidal gave Cobreloa the perfect start but Roberto Ordenes restored parity six minutes into the second half.

With the game petering out to a draw, defender Miguel Sanhueza popped up to score in injury time, much to the delight of the home supporters.

In other results, Leandro Benegas scored twice as Union La Calera trounced Union Espanola 4-0.

Lowly Audax Italiano ran out 3-0 winners in a match that saw Deportes Iquique finish with 10 men following red cards to Rodrigo Naranjo and Gerson Martinez.

Cellar-dwellers Rangers recorded a much-needed victory, edging Santiago Wanderers 1-0 in a heated encounter, which saw three red cards handed out in the final four minutes.

Antofagasta triumphed 1-0 at home to Nublense thanks to Luis Valenzuela's 88th-minute goal.

Elsewhere, Universidad de Concepcion salvaged a 1-1 draw against Huachipato, while Cobresal and Palestino shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.