Chile Primera: Santiago Wanderers 1 Palestino 6

Having trumped the Wanderers 3-1 at home in the first leg of the Chilean Primera Division's Apertura final on Wednesday, Palestino were even more emphatic on the road, with defender Leonardo Valencia capping off the victory with a second-half brace on Sunday.

After last week's first-leg defeat, the Wanderers needed to start well on Sunday but conceded twice in the first six minutes - Alejandro Contreras and Marcos Riquelme getting on the scoresheet for Palestino - to effectively end the home side's chances of being crowned Apertura champions.

While Ronnie Fernandez pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 25th minute, they had Jorge Luis Luna sent off just two minutes later, with Palestino's Jason Silva also red-carded on the half-hour mark.

A dramatic first half ended with Renato Ramos scoring for Palestino and the visitors were well on the way to their first Primera Division trophy since 1978.

Palestino had only finished fourth in the Apertura league standings - 12 points behind the second-placed Wanderers - but were unstoppable at the Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander.

German Lanaro struck two minutes after half-time to give Palestino a 4-1 lead in the second leg, while Valencia hit the back of the net in the 58th and 71st minutes.