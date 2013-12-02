Chile Wrap: Catolica hang on to top spot

A 1-0 win at home to Colo Colo on Sunday helped Catolica stay top on goal difference from O'Higgins with one Apertura match remaining.



O'Higgins stayed in touch with a 1-0 victory of their own, edging Union Espanola at home on Saturday.



At Catolica's Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Ismael Sosa got on the end of a cutback on 50 minutes to score the only goal of the game.



For 12th-placed Colo Colo, Christian Vilches was sent off on 72 minutes as they failed to find an equaliser.



O'Higgins needed a 54th-minute goal from Pablo Calandria to overcome fifth-placed Union Espanola.



Matias Ramirez's winning goal four minutes before full-time saw Palestino to a 1-0 win at Deportes Iquique.



There were three red cards during Universidad Chile's 1-1 draw at home to Universidad Concepcion and Nublense were too good for Everton in a 1-0 win.



Union La Calera clinched a 1-0 victory at Huachipato and Audax Italiano struck twice in the second half to overcome Rangers 2-0.



Antofagasta and Cobreloa played out a 0-0 draw and Cobresal were held to a 1-1 draw by Santiago Wanderers.