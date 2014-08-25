Chile Wrap: Uni. Chile dominate, Colo in touch

Martin Lasarte's Universidad Chile made it five wins in six games with a 2-1 victory at home to Huachipato.

It kept them top of the Chilean Primera Division, three points clear of both Colo Colo and Santiago Wanderers.

Hosts Universidad Chile took a 14th-minute lead through Sebastian Ubilla after Cristian Suarez had struck the post just moments earlier.

Ubilla got on the end of a Patricio Rubio cross to tap in the easiest of openers.

The strong pressing of Universidad Chile led to the second in the 45th minute, with Gustavo Canales the beneficiary as he finished well into the corner from the edge of the area.

The hosts were dominant without adding to their advantage, and Huachipato made them pay as Lucas Simon pulled a goal back with seven minutes remaining.

But Lasarte's men held on for what was a deserved victory.

Esteban Paredes' brace saw Colo Colo to their fourth win of the campaign as they eased past Barnechea 3-0.

Paredes struck once in each half and Juan Delgado completed the scoring late on.

Santiago Wanderers gave up a lead twice in a 2-2 draw at home to Audax Italiano, with the hosts finishing the clash with 10 men.

There were two red cards in Nublense's 1-1 draw against O'Higgins and Union Espanola against Universidad Concepcion finished goalless.

Deportes Iquique finished with nine men in a 1-0 loss at Antofagasta, who also had a man sent off.

Cobresal and San Marcos played out a 0-0 draw, while Cobreloa and Union La Calera drew 1-1.

Palestino came from behind to beat Universidad Catolica 2-1.