Chile's route to the World Cup finals
By app
May 21 (Reuters) - Chile's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1. Brazil* 18 9 7 2 33 11 34 2. Chile* 18 10 3 5 32 22 33 3. Paraguay* 18 10 3 5 24 16 33 4. Argentina* 18 8 4 6 23 20 28 5. Uruguay** 18 6 6 6 28 20 24 6. Ecuador 18 6 5 7 22 26 23 7. Colombia 18 6 5 7 14 18 23 8. Venezuela 18 6 4 8 23 29 22 9. Bolivia 18 4 3 11 22 36 15 10. Peru 18 3 4 11 11 34 13 * qualified for World Cup finals ** face Costa Rica in two-leg playoff
- - - -
QUALIFYING RESULTS
13.10.07
Argentina 2 Chile 0
In Buenos Aires
Scorer: Juan Riquelme 26, 45
- -
17.10.07
Chile 2 Peru 0
In Santiago
Scorers: Humberto Suazo 11, Matias Fernandez 51
- -
18.11.07
Uruguay 2 Chile 2
In Montevideo
Scorers:
Uruguay: Luis Suarez 41, Sebastian Abreu 81
Chile: Marcelo Salas 59, 69pen
- -
21.11.07
Chile 0 Paraguay 3
In Santiago
Scorers: Salvador Cabanas 24, Paulo Da Silva 45+2, 57
- -
15.06.08
Bolivia 0 Chile 2
In La Paz
Scorer: Gary Medel 28, 76
- -
19.06.08
Venezuela 2 Chile 3
In Puerto La Cruz
Scorers:
Venezuela: Giancarlo Maldonado 59, Juan Arango 80
Chile: Humberto Suazo 54pen 90+2, Gonzalo Jara 73
- -
07.09.08
Chile 0 Brazil 3
In Santiago
Scorers: Luis Fabiano 21, 83, Robinho 44
- -
10.09.08
Chile 4 Colombia 0
In Santiago
Scorers: Gonzalo Jara 26, Humberto Suazo 38, Ismael Fuentes 48, Matias Fernandez 71
- -
12.10.08
Ecuador 1 Chile 0
In Quito
Scorer: Cristian B
