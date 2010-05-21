Trending

Chile's route to the World Cup finals

May 21 (Reuters) - Chile's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1. Brazil* 18 9 7 2 33 11 34 2. Chile* 18 10 3 5 32 22 33 3. Paraguay* 18 10 3 5 24 16 33 4. Argentina* 18 8 4 6 23 20 28 5. Uruguay** 18 6 6 6 28 20 24 6. Ecuador 18 6 5 7 22 26 23 7. Colombia 18 6 5 7 14 18 23 8. Venezuela 18 6 4 8 23 29 22 9. Bolivia 18 4 3 11 22 36 15 10. Peru 18 3 4 11 11 34 13 * qualified for World Cup finals ** face Costa Rica in two-leg playoff

QUALIFYING RESULTS

13.10.07

Argentina 2 Chile 0

In Buenos Aires

Scorer: Juan Riquelme 26, 45

17.10.07

Chile 2 Peru 0

In Santiago

Scorers: Humberto Suazo 11, Matias Fernandez 51

18.11.07

Uruguay 2 Chile 2

In Montevideo

Scorers:

Uruguay: Luis Suarez 41, Sebastian Abreu 81

Chile: Marcelo Salas 59, 69pen

21.11.07

Chile 0 Paraguay 3

In Santiago

Scorers: Salvador Cabanas 24, Paulo Da Silva 45+2, 57

15.06.08

Bolivia 0 Chile 2

In La Paz

Scorer: Gary Medel 28, 76

19.06.08

Venezuela 2 Chile 3

In Puerto La Cruz

Scorers:

Venezuela: Giancarlo Maldonado 59, Juan Arango 80

Chile: Humberto Suazo 54pen 90+2, Gonzalo Jara 73

07.09.08

Chile 0 Brazil 3

In Santiago

Scorers: Luis Fabiano 21, 83, Robinho 44

10.09.08

Chile 4 Colombia 0

In Santiago

Scorers: Gonzalo Jara 26, Humberto Suazo 38, Ismael Fuentes 48, Matias Fernandez 71

12.10.08

Ecuador 1 Chile 0

In Quito

Scorer: Cristian B