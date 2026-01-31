How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth: Live streams, TV coverage, preview for Premier League clash in the Black Country

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth today as Rob Edwards attempts to get Wolves' resurgence back on the rails, with FourFourTwo laying on all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The bounce that Wolves have produced lately has been a modest but welcome one, and certainly seemed unlikely.

Rob Edwards has got his players competing and occasionally looking dangerous, but the bottom line is they're still 17 points from safety.

Is Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth on TV in the UK?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth in the US

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth is one of the Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

What's left of this season for Wolves is as much about establishing positive habits and banishing bad ones than their wafer-thin hopes of survival.

This fixture has been played five times at Molineux in the Premier League. Wolves won the first two without conceding and lost the next two without scoring.

Last season, Andoni Iraola got one over on former Cherries boss Gary O'Neil thanks to a 4-2 win at Wolves. Justin Kluivert became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in the Premier League.

When these teams met at the Vitality Stadium at the start of the season, Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal of the game to bank all three points for Bournemouth.

Tickets

Iraola has had to deal with the sales of crucial players in every position in the last two transfer windows and Bournemouth have been steady more than spectacular after a largely impressive 2024-25.

They beat Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in their last two home fixtures but the Dorset club have only won one league game away from home this season.

That was against Spurs way back in August. A glimmer of hope for Wolves? Possibly. Bournemouth have been shorn of both Kluivert and Tavernier as well as Ben Gannon-Doak and Tyler Adams, among others.

Nevertheless, draws against Chelsea and Brighton in their last two away fixtures suggest they're not going to be turned over easily.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Bournemouth

FourFourTwo predicts a third successive away draw for the Cherries and one more point for an improving Wolves side.