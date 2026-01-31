Is Leeds vs Arsenal on TV?: Live streams, watch online as Premier League leaders get a chance to put pressure on the challengers

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top

Watch Leeds United vs Arsenal today as the west Yorkshire side aim to extend their unbeaten run to three, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United vs Arsenal key information • Date: Saturday, 31 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

They might not be oozing confidence at the moment but Arsenal are four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The job's far from done, of course, but there are 19 teams who'd swap places with them regardless of last week's dramatic loss against Manchester United.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Leeds United vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Leeds United vs Arsenal is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Leeds United vs Arsenal in the US

Leeds vs Arsenal is being broadcast in the United States on the USA Network cable channel.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV or Sling.

How to watch Leeds United vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Leeds United vs Arsenal from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Leeds United vs Arsenal: Premier League preview

Having alighted on an ethos that works for them several months into the season, Leeds have stabilised very happily outside the relegation places and generally look rather better than the four teams beneath them.

Daniel Farke's Whites have only lost one Premier League match in their last 10, a run that not coincidentally follows the 3-2 loss against Manchester City that's likely to be looked back upon as the turning point in their season.

Leeds have been reliant on their home form, winning just once away from Elland Road but balancing that dearth of points with five home victories and only two losses on their own turf.

The smart money might be on Arsenal to join Tottenham Hotspur and Villa on that list, but Leeds have come a long way since their last meeting with the Premier League leaders.

Still fresh from promotion and searching for some sort of identity with the potential to keep them in the division, Leeds went to the Emirates Stadium in their second game of the season and got hammered.

Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres scored twice each in a 5-0 win for the Gunners and it's to Farke's credit that it seems unlikely to be as one-sided a game at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Part of that hope for Leeds hinges on the availability or otherwise of Dan James and Gabriel Gudmondsson, while Jaka Bijol and striker Lukas Nmecha are both out of action.

Arsenal's motivation is clear. They're the only team in the top nine playing in the 3.00pm matches on Saturday and a seven-point advantage over the teams immediately behind them would be a positive start to the weekend even with a game in hand.

Leeds United vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 1-2 Arsenal

We expect a better showing from Leeds than they managed in August but Arsenal have the tools to beat anyone in the Premier League.