How to watch Brighton vs Everton: Live streams, TV coverage as Seagulls look to fly over the Toffees in the Premier League

Brighton vs Everton key information • Date: Saturday, 31 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

Everton haven't been beaten in their last three Premier League matches and travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in good spirits.

Two draws and a win have lifted the Toffees into the top half but an away win for Brighton would undo that without the intervention of Sunderland, the team currently dividing these two in the table.

Is Brighton vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Brighton vs Everton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Brighton vs Everton in the US

Brighton vs Everton is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Watch Brighton vs Everton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brighton vs Everton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Brighton vs Everton: Premier League preview

Everton followed their win over Aston Villa at Villa Park with a home draw against Leeds United on Monday night. Thierno Barry scored their goal, his fourth in six Premier League games.

The Merseysiders have won their last two against Brighton, including a historic 2-0 victory back in August to mark the first Premier League fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with three points.

They also won this fixture last season thanks to an Iliman Ndiaye goal. Everton's last loss at the Amex Stadium was in October 2019, when Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard scored in a 3-2 win for the Seagulls.

Brighton have only lost once at home this season but draw so often at the Amex Stadium that they're only one place higher in a home-only league table than the real one.

Little wonder, then, that questions are being asked of manager Fabian Hurzeler. His team haven't won back-to-back league games since November and for every draw with Manchester City, there's a loss against Fulham.

That lone home loss against Villa was the start of a poor run. The Seagulls have won once in the 10 league matches since, dropping from a season-high fifth down to 14th in the space of six games.

Hurzeler could be without Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda and Solly March as well as long-term absentees Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas.

Everton have lost Jack Grealish to injury but could welcome back midfielder Tim Iroegbunam. Michael Keane returns from a three-match suspension.

Brighton vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-1 Everton

FourFourTwo predicts a close game between two teams who can cancel each other out but are less prone to actually winning than they'd like.