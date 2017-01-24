China-bound Ramos completes loan switch to Granada

Granada have confirmed the loan signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Adrian Ramos.

The 31-year-old, who has started just four Bundesliga matches in 2016-17, has joined the struggling Andalusian side for the remainder of the season.

The Colombia international is expected to leave for the Chinese Super League following the end of the campaign, with Dortmund having reached an agreement with Chongqing Lifan last week over a reported €12million deal.

"Colombian striker Adrian Ramos trained on Tuesday with the Granada squad, with the permission of Borussia Dortmund," a Granada statement confirmed.

"The player met his team-mates last Friday, the day on which he successfully passed his medical."

Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel admitted he was disappointed to see Ramos depart, but did not want to stand in the way of a player who has repeatedly requested a transfer in the past year.

"I would have liked to keep him, and regret it," Tuchel said. "Adrian expressed his desire to leave in every transfer period. It's different being the number two striker at his age than at a younger age.

"With a heavy heart, we've accepted his wish, but his decision for more playing time is understandable. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will come back soon and he's our starter. We'll have other options until then."